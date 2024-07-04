Palak stresses importance of mental health for building smart young generation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunication, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has highlighted the importance of mental health in developing a smart young generation and a robust social system in Bangladesh.

"Trainers and counsellors should be appointed in educational institutions to mentor students and that community health clinics could offer technology-assisted counselling to promote mental health awareness at the grassroots level," the state minister made the remarks as the chief guest at the "ICT and Mental Health" round table discussion held at the ICT Tower conference room in Dhaka's Agargaon today (4 July).

The round table was jointly organised by Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), UNDP Bangladesh, and Moner Bandhu, a mental health and wellbeing counselling service provider in Bangladesh.

He also stressed that the government, private sector, academia, and media should collaborate to achieve this goal.

The discussion was chaired by Bangladesh Computer Council Executive Director Ranajit Kumar and featured speeches from ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin, World Bank Senior Health Expert Dr. Bushra Binte Alam, UNDP Senior Governance Specialist Sheela Tasneem Haq, PTIB Project Manager Robert Stoelman, NIMH Professor Dr. Helal Uddin Ahmed, and Moner Bandhu founder and CEO Tawhida Shiropa.

