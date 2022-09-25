'Colourful Yunnan' organised in Dhaka to present Yunnan province

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:19 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Yunnan province is the nearest Chinese part of Bangladesh and there are lots of scope of expanding trades and commerce of the country. The natural beauty of the province also easily attracts tour-lover people of Bangladesh.

Presenting the natural beauties and business importance of the province Embassy of China to Bangladesh, Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Yunnan Province and Yunnan Commercial Representative Office in Dhaka, Bangladesh have jointly organized the event named "Colourful Yunnan" at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre (BBCFEC) in the capital on Saturday.

The event was collocated with "Celebrating 73 years National Day People's Republic of China" and with demonstration of beautiful aesthetic and lifestyle products of the province.

The culture and heritage, natural beauty, flowers, organic foods and many other products of the province were presented at the event.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Speaking as chief guest, State Minister for Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh K M Khalid said, "Around 80% land of Yunnan is Hill-based. There are thousands of varities of flowers are cultivated in the province. So, the natural beauties of the province easily attracts the tour-lover people."

There are also lots of scope to improve economic relation between Bangladesh and China, he said.

Li Jiming, ambassador of China to Bangladesh, said, "The Colourful Yunnan is an enjoyable moment for us. The distance between Bangladesh and Yunnan is not too much and it takes only two hour by air. The geographical beauty, hills, natural beauties, diversified culture and foods easily attracts tourists."

"There is yet scope to improve commercial relationship between Bangladesh and Yunnan. We also increase cooperation in education, health, foods, tourism and cultural exchange sectors," he added.

Governor of Yunnan Province H.E. Wang Yubo, Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Bangladesh in China Dr Mohammad Nazrul Islam, Director of Yunnan Commercial Representative Office in Bangladesh Li Xiao, amon others, spoke at the event.

