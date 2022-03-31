Children with special needs are no burden, says PM

Bangladesh

UNB
31 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 05:10 pm

Children with special needs are no burden, says PM

UNB
31 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said children with special needs or physically challenged people are not the burden of the society, rather "we should feel proud of them."

"The physically challenged people are one of us, this is the biggest thing," she said.

She said this while addressing the prize giving ceremony of Bangabandhu 4-nation physically challenged cricket tournament 2022 at Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The prime minister said that persons with special needs are part of this society and they should not be isolated.

"They are our children, we have to give them all sorts of cooperation, all have to remember this," she said.

State Minister for Ministry of Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and Secretary of Ministry of Youth and Sports Mesbah Uddin also spoke at the programme.

In the final match, the host Bangladesh team beat India by nine wickets.

The premier declared reward of Tk500,000 to each of the players of the champion Bangladesh team.

She also declared to create a Tk10 crore fund for the purpose of sports of the physically challenged persons and children with special needs.

She congratulated all players and match officials of the champion team.

On behalf of the PM, the state minister distributed prizes among the champion Bangladesh and runners up Indian team.

