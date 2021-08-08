Chattogram DC promises third gender community, jobs  

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 08:12 pm

He made the promise at a food item distribution programme on Sunday

Chattogram's third gender community will be given jobs according to their qualifications, the city's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mominur Rahman said on Sunday.

Speaking at a food aid distribution programme at the DC's Office, Rahman said, "They [third gender persons] must also play a role in realising the dream of the prime minister and building a digital and developed country. Therefore, their employment will be arranged according to their qualifications."

He said the DC's Office will recruit third gender members on a temporary basis.

Technical training including computer training or sewing machine operation has been imparted to most of the third gender population of Chattogram with the involvement of social service offices and NGOs, according to officials.

The Chattogram DC distributed food items among 450 members of the third gender community of the city, as humanitarian gifts from the prime minister.

He said, "We are trying to provide the prime minister's support to people from different walks of life. In continuation of our efforts, we have provided relief assistance to the third gender community on behalf of the prime minister. Earlier, about 300 people were given gifts by the Prime Minister in April.

