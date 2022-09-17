Chattogram DC served legal notice for violating election rules

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 07:28 pm

Related News

Chattogram DC served legal notice for violating election rules

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 07:28 pm
Chattogram DC served legal notice for violating election rules

A Supreme Court lawyer has served a legal notice seeking action against Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC), who is also the Zilla Parishad Election Returning Officer, Mohammad Mominur Rahman within 24 hours for violating election rules.

"The activities of Notice Receiver (DC) are likely to influence election results," the lawyer, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan, said in the notice on Saturday (17 September).

He sent the legal notice to the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission Secretary, Chattogram  Divisional Commissioner and DC Mohammad Mominur Rahman.

Lawyer Mahbubur Rahman Khan highlighted the news published on an online news portal titled "Election returning officer seeking victory of Awami League candidate". 

"In his speech, The DC sought votes for a political party and requested others to pray for that political party too. He should have had a neutral role as District Commissioner and Chattogram  Zilla Parishad Election Returning Officer," the notice read.

 It also stated that the DC's statement has created apprehension and doubt among other candidates about his role in the Zilla Parishad elections to be held on 17 October. 

The legal notice states that the statements made by DC as a returning officer created the possibility of influence in favour of a political party candidate.

All the voters and rival candidates are suffering from lack of confidence in this situation, the notice read.

Earlier on Thursday (15 September), Chattogram deputy commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said that the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its ally Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami should pray so that the ruling Awami League can come to power again.

Mominur allegedly prayed for the victory of ruling Awami League-nominated candidate ATM Peyarul Islam for the chairman post in the upcoming zila parishad elections after receiving the nomination paper from the AL-nominated candidate.

The DC said, "I think that if the power is in the hands of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, then in our country, including the Awami League, BNP, and Jamaat, everyone will be safe. I think BNP-Jamaat should also pray for Sheikh Hasina to come back to power."

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / election rules / Chattogram DC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

1h | Splash
Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

7h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

9h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A couple's dream of a library with books instead of Denmohar

A couple's dream of a library with books instead of Denmohar

1h | Videos
Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

4h | Videos
Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

5h | Videos
Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters