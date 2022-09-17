Chattogram DC served legal notice for violating election rules

A Supreme Court lawyer has served a legal notice seeking action against Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC), who is also the Zilla Parishad Election Returning Officer, Mohammad Mominur Rahman within 24 hours for violating election rules.

"The activities of Notice Receiver (DC) are likely to influence election results," the lawyer, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan, said in the notice on Saturday (17 September).

He sent the legal notice to the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission Secretary, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner and DC Mohammad Mominur Rahman.

Lawyer Mahbubur Rahman Khan highlighted the news published on an online news portal titled "Election returning officer seeking victory of Awami League candidate".

"In his speech, The DC sought votes for a political party and requested others to pray for that political party too. He should have had a neutral role as District Commissioner and Chattogram Zilla Parishad Election Returning Officer," the notice read.

It also stated that the DC's statement has created apprehension and doubt among other candidates about his role in the Zilla Parishad elections to be held on 17 October.

The legal notice states that the statements made by DC as a returning officer created the possibility of influence in favour of a political party candidate.

All the voters and rival candidates are suffering from lack of confidence in this situation, the notice read.

Earlier on Thursday (15 September), Chattogram deputy commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said that the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its ally Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami should pray so that the ruling Awami League can come to power again.

Mominur allegedly prayed for the victory of ruling Awami League-nominated candidate ATM Peyarul Islam for the chairman post in the upcoming zila parishad elections after receiving the nomination paper from the AL-nominated candidate.

The DC said, "I think that if the power is in the hands of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, then in our country, including the Awami League, BNP, and Jamaat, everyone will be safe. I think BNP-Jamaat should also pray for Sheikh Hasina to come back to power."