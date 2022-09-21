Civil society holds press conference for Ctg DC

A section of Chattogram civil society has alleged that a vested quarter has been trying to remove the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman from the city by making him controversial.

They made the allegation at a press conference on Wednesday at Chattogram Press Club.

Freedom Fighter Commander Abul Hashem said that the DC and the returning officer Mominur Rahman took part in a munajat (prayer) on 15 September after submission of the nomination paper of Awami League candidate ATM Peyarul Islam for upazila election. The DC is no way involved with the remarks of the munajat.

He also claimed that Mominul worked as an honest officer and took stance against the land grabbers who have been trying to transfer him. If he is removed from Chattogram, the interest of the citizens will be threatened, he added.

Former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation AJM Nasir and Chattogram Press Club President Ali Abbas took part in a question- answer session at the press conference.

They demanded identification of the conspirators and action against them for conspire against the DC.