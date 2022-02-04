CDA gets six new board members

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 09:32 pm

Related News

CDA gets six new board members

The term of the six former board members of the CDA expired on 30 October last year

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 09:32 pm
CDA gets six new board members

The government has appointed six new board members at the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) recently; among them, two were already serving as members of the previous board and four have been newly nominated.

A circular signed by Deputy Secretary (Administration Branch) of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works Lutfun Nahar on Thursday said the six board members will be appointed for the next three years, till 2 February 2025.

The appointed board members are former chairman of Rangunia upazila and member of Chattogram North District Awami League Muhammad Ali Shah, Engineer Monir Uddin Ahmed, Architect Ashiq Imran, Coordinator of Chattogram's Suchinta Foundation Jinat Sohana Chowdhury, Mohammad Faruk, and Md Jasim Uddin Shah. Jasim Uddin Shah and Ashiq Imran had served as board members before.

Earlier, the term of the six former board members of the CDA expired on 30 October last year.

Top News

Chittagong Development Authority (CDA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Joe Rogan on Spotify saga quickly descended into an all-or-nothing online fight between “anti-misinformation” and “pro-free speech” camps. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Rogan shows we are trapped in Spotify's cage

11h | Panorama
Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

12h | Food
For nearly 64 years, prominent Bangladeshi journalist Nurjahan Begum and her family had lived in this house in Old Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Begum bari became a shooting spot

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

8h | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

1d | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

1d | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

5
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks