CDA gets six new board members

The government has appointed six new board members at the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) recently; among them, two were already serving as members of the previous board and four have been newly nominated.

A circular signed by Deputy Secretary (Administration Branch) of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works Lutfun Nahar on Thursday said the six board members will be appointed for the next three years, till 2 February 2025.

The appointed board members are former chairman of Rangunia upazila and member of Chattogram North District Awami League Muhammad Ali Shah, Engineer Monir Uddin Ahmed, Architect Ashiq Imran, Coordinator of Chattogram's Suchinta Foundation Jinat Sohana Chowdhury, Mohammad Faruk, and Md Jasim Uddin Shah. Jasim Uddin Shah and Ashiq Imran had served as board members before.

Earlier, the term of the six former board members of the CDA expired on 30 October last year.