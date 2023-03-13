Cabinet fixes Ramadan office time from 9am to 3:30pm
The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on 24 March subject to viewing the moon, according to the Islamic Foundation
The Cabinet today fixed the office time during the fasting month of Ramadan from 9am to 3:30pm for all offices of government, semi- government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies.
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting in the capital with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
As per the decision, all offices will have a 15-minute break for Zohr prayers from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm.
