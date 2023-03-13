Cabinet fixes Ramadan office time from 9am to 3:30pm

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 05:53 pm

The Cabinet today fixed the office time during the fasting month of Ramadan from 9am to 3:30pm for all offices of government, semi- government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting in the capital with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

As per the decision, all offices will have a 15-minute break for Zohr prayers from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm.

Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Private companies, insurance companies, financial institutions, post, railway, hospitals, state-run mills and factories and other emergency service-providing organisations will fix their own office time.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on 24 March subject to viewing the moon, according to the Islamic Foundation.

