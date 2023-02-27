Sehri, Iftar timings this year

The Islamic Foundation has released the timings of Sehri and Iftar for the upcoming Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on 24 March subject to viewing the moon, according to the schedule published by the Islamic Foundation on Monday.

The foundation also said, the list of timings is only applicable for Dhaka district. The Sehri and Iftar schedule of other divisions and districts of the country will be published from the divisional and district offices of the Islamic Foundation.