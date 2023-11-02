BNP, Jamaat announce two-day blockade from Sunday

The BNP has announced a fresh programme, calling for a blockade on both Sunday and Monday, as the ongoing blockade comes to an end today.

Starting from 6am Sunday, the 48 hours blockade will be effective till 6am Tuesday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing today (2 October).

The party also announced dua-mahfil programme after jummah on Friday to pray for those who lost their lives in the past three days while enforcing the blockade.

"A terrible trend of arrests has started in Bangladesh. When the police are unable to locate the person they seek to apprehend, they are resorting to detaining someone from their family, such as a brother, father, son, or another close relative," Rizvi said.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the BNP leader said, "It becomes evident that she [Hasina] prioritises control over the nation's resources and is more focused on perpetuating her rule rather than considering the well-being of the people and humanity.

Regarding the Election Commission's letter for dialogue, Rizvi said, "What is the purpose of a dialogue when they are imprisoning our leaders and rendering them homeless? Our party office has remained vacant for the past five days, and no staff can access it. Our party members are living in a state of fear."

He also alleged that the BNP men were subjected to torture following their arrests.

Rizvi said, "We are well aware of the agenda the obedient Election Commission will pursue. They will declare winners based on a list provided by the government. It's clear that this is their chosen course of action."

BNP's three-day blockade enforced Tuesday (October 31) was marred by clashes with members of the armed forces and ruling party men, arson attacks and arrest of BNP leaders and activists.

Jamaat to Enforce Blockade on Sunday, Monday

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a two-day blockade starting from Sunday to press their demand for a caretaker government and the release of party leaders.

Jamaat issued a press release signed by acting secretary general ATM Ma'sum with the announcement on Thursday.

The party will also hold a dua-mahfil to pray for the salvation of those who died during the political movement in the last three days.

Jamaat, in simultaneous action with the BNP, also enforced a three-day blockade that ended today.