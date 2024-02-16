Bus-auto rickshaw collision leaves 7 dead in Mymensingh

Bangladesh

UNB
16 February, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 03:53 pm

All the victims except the driver were passengers in the autorickshaw

Representational image of a road accident.
Representational image of a road accident.

At least seven people, including an autorickshaw driver, died in a head-on collision between a speeding bus and a CNG-run autorickshaw in Alalpur area of Mymensingh Sadar upazila today (16 February).

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately, said Md Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kotwali Model Police Station.

He said the accident happened at around 12:00pm when the bus crashed into an autorickshaw coming from opposite direction on Mymensingh-Sherpur regional road in the Alalpur area, which left all seven dead on the spot.

All the victims except the driver were passengers in the autorickshaw, he said.

Details about the fatal accident would be shared later, the police officer added.

road accident in Bangladesh / Mymensingh

