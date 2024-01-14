Road accidents claim 7,902 lives in 2023

As many as 7,902 people died and 10,372 others were injured in 6,261 road accidents across the country in the year 2023, reports Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

A total of 6,929 accidents occurred across roads, rail tracks, and waterways in the year, resulting in 8,505 fatalities and 10,999 injuries, according to the annual road accident report presented by the organisation's Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.

The report was presented in a press conference organised at Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in Segun Bagicha of the capital today (14 January) after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media during the period.

Motorcycle accidents contributed the most to this toll, with 2,031 incidents resulting in 2,152 deaths and 1,339 injuries.

These incidents accounted for 32.43% of all reported accidents, 27.23% of the total fatalities, and 12.90% of the injuries.

Meanwhile, the railway sector witnessed 520 accidents, causing 512 fatalities and 475 injuries, while waterway accidents accounted for 148 incidents, resulting in 91 deaths, 152 injuries, and 109 missing persons.

The fatalities included 1,950 drivers, 968 pedestrians, 485 transport workers, 697 students, 97 teachers, 154 law enforcement officers, 985 women, 612 children, 30 journalists, 32 doctors, 16 freedom fighters, eight lawyers, 10 engineers, and 111 political activists.

Out of the 8,055 vehicles involved in accidents, buses constituted 16.15%; trucks, pick-up trucks, covered vans, and lorries 24.84%; cars, jeeps, and microbuses 5.91%; CNG-powered autorickshaws 5.39%; motorcycles a 26.2%; battery-operated rickshaws and easybikes 14.47%; and various other types of three-wheelers 7.19%.

Of all the reported accidents, 52.83% were cases where vehicles struck pedestrians, 20.5% were from head-on collisions, and 14.29% resulted from vehicles veering off control.

Geographically, 34.86% of accidents happened on national highways, 28.41% on regional highways, and 28.5% on feeder roads. Within metropolitan areas, Dhaka accounted for 6.32% of accidents, and Chattogram registered 1.11%.