Road accidents claim 7,902 lives in 2023

Transport

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 01:14 pm

Related News

Road accidents claim 7,902 lives in 2023

A total of 6,929 accidents occurred across roads, rail tracks, and waterways in the year, resulting in 8,505 fatalities and 10,999 injuries

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 01:14 pm
Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS
Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

As many as 7,902 people died and 10,372 others were injured in 6,261 road accidents across the country in the year 2023, reports Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

A total of 6,929 accidents occurred across roads, rail tracks, and waterways in the year, resulting in 8,505 fatalities and 10,999 injuries, according to the annual road accident report presented by the organisation's Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.

The report was presented in a press conference organised at Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in Segun Bagicha of the capital today (14 January) after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media during the period.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Motorcycle accidents contributed the most to this toll, with 2,031 incidents resulting in 2,152 deaths and 1,339 injuries. 

These incidents accounted for 32.43% of all reported accidents, 27.23% of the total fatalities, and 12.90% of the injuries.

Meanwhile, the railway sector witnessed 520 accidents, causing 512 fatalities and 475 injuries, while waterway accidents accounted for 148 incidents, resulting in 91 deaths, 152 injuries, and 109 missing persons.

The fatalities included 1,950 drivers, 968 pedestrians, 485 transport workers, 697 students, 97 teachers, 154 law enforcement officers, 985 women, 612 children, 30 journalists, 32 doctors, 16 freedom fighters, eight lawyers, 10 engineers, and 111 political activists.

Out of the 8,055 vehicles involved in accidents, buses constituted 16.15%; trucks, pick-up trucks, covered vans, and lorries 24.84%; cars, jeeps, and microbuses 5.91%; CNG-powered autorickshaws 5.39%; motorcycles a 26.2%; battery-operated rickshaws and easybikes 14.47%; and various other types of three-wheelers 7.19%.

Of all the reported accidents, 52.83% were cases where vehicles struck pedestrians, 20.5% were from head-on collisions, and 14.29% resulted from vehicles veering off control.

Geographically, 34.86% of accidents happened on national highways, 28.41% on regional highways, and 28.5% on feeder roads. Within metropolitan areas, Dhaka accounted for 6.32% of accidents, and Chattogram registered 1.11%.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Jatri Kalyan Samity / road accident in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

2h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

1h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

8h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

4h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

5h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

19h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

8h | Videos