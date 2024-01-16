5,024 killed in road accidents in 2023: BRTA

The aftermath of a collision between two cars on the 300 Feet Road in Dhaka's Purbachal area that killed three people on 12 December 2023. Photo: TBS

At least 5,024 people lost their lives in 5, 495 road accidents across the country last year, according to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

Besides, at least 7,495 people suffered injuries in the said accidents, BRTA Chairman Noor Mohammad Majumdar disclosed at a press conference in the capital's Banani today (16 January).

The data released by the agency has been collected from across the country through its divisional offices.

However, the BRTA data on road accident casualties vastly differs from data published by other transportation-related organisations.

According to data published by the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti earlier this week, a total of 6,261 road accidents killed at least 7,902 people in the bygone 2023 and injured at least 10,372.

The organisation said they collected the data from media reports published in various newspapers.

However, terming the Jatri Kalyan Samiti's data as 'exaggerated', BRTA Chairman Majumdar said the road accident data collected by BRTA is regularly published on the BRTA website.

"All concerned are requested to inform BRTA if any information is found other than the information provided by BRTA or any inconsistency is found."

According to the BRTA data disclosed by Majumber, July was the deadliest month on the road last year.

At least 533 people were killed in 566 road accidents that month. Another 934 were injured in the accidents.

June saw the second most casualties with 504 deaths and 785 injuries in 562 accidents.

With 470 people killed and 581 injured in 559 accidents, November ranks as the third deadliest month in terms of road accidents.

Among the other months, January saw 333 deaths, 336 injuries in 322 road accidents; 303 were killed and 416 were injured in 308 accidents in February; 415 were killed and 688 were injured in 387 accidents in March; 459 killed and 705 were injured in 476 accidents in April; 394 were killed and 649 were injured in 483 accidents in May; 376 were killed and 695 were injured in 458 accidents in August; 410 were killed and 609 were injured in 454 accidents in September; 394 were killed and 492 were injured in 437 accidents in October; and 433 people were killed and 641 were injured in 483 accidents in December.

According to the BRTA data, a total of 7,837 motor vehicles were involved in road accidents in 2023.

Of them, 206 were cars or jeeps, 1,830 were buses or minibuses, 1,389 were trucks or covered vans, 370 were pickups, 226 were microbuses, 161 were ambulances, 1,747 were motorcycles, 230 were vans and 128 were tractors.

Besides, 217 easy bikes, 415 battery operated rickshaws, 497 auto rickshaws and other 1,168 vehicles were also involved in the road accidents