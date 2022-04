A sand-laden bulkhead sank in the outer anchorage of Chattogram port during storm on Wednesday (20 April) morning.

Coast Guard members rescued five crew of the vessel after the accident.

The bulkhead with five crew on board sank at Charlie anchorage of the port during nor'wester in the area around 10:30am, said Md Omar Faruq, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority.

However, vessel movement remained undisrupted, he added.