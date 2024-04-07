Thunderstorms likely in Dhaka

There is a high chance of a Nor'wester hitting Dhaka city and its adjacent areas around 10:30am today (7 April).

"There is a strong possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and hail occurring over Dhaka city and its surrounding districts," said Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

According to him, the anticipated time for rain and storms in Dhaka city is between 9:30am and 11am.

He added that the rainfall is expected to last for 1 to 2 hours within the city.

Previously, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted thunderstorms over parts of the country, presenting a scope of relief from the ongoing heat wave.