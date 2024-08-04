Mobile internet, Meta platforms remain shut; broadband active till now

The government has shut down mobile internet services and restricted access to Meta platforms -- Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram -- again since this (4 August) afternoon.

However, broadband internet was active as of filing this report at 9:30pm.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) issued the directive to shut down mobile internet, announcing that the 4G network will remain halted until further notice and only 2G services will be available for making calls, reports UNB.

BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed declined to comment, saying that he was in a meeting, after being contacted for further details.

Grameenphone, in a statement, said, "The authorities have shut down the mobile internet. We are in continuous communications with the relevant authorities regarding this issue."

The government decision comes as on the first day of "non-cooperation movement" called by the protestors under the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement.

Meanwhile, Emdadul Haque, president of the Internet Service Providers' Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) yesterday said although the government has ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services, broadband internet will remain out of the purview of this order for now.

Emdadul made the remark soon after reports of mobile internet disruption and restriction in accessing social media sites by using their mobile networks started surfacing.

However, another source with knowledge of the matter told the media that the same agency which had ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services has also asked the relevant authorities to shut down all the social media sites owned by Meta, including Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Earlier, mobile internet services were shut down by the government on the night of 17 July, while broadband internet came to a halt from 9pm on 18 July.

Amid huge pressures from different sections of society, the government restarted broadband internet services on the night of 23 July and mobile internet services on the afternoon of 28 July.