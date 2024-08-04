Mobile internet to be shut down
Telecommunication sources said that all mobile operators have already been directed by the government to shut down 4G services
Mobile internet services could be shut down at any moment.
Meanwhile, there has been no decision yet regarding broadband services.
It has been confirmed from various sources that the ISPs connected to the international internet gateways have not received any directives to control the internet as of now.