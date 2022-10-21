BIGD commemorates Dr Akbar Ali Khan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 11:47 am

Related News

BIGD commemorates Dr Akbar Ali Khan

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 11:47 am
Akbar Ali Khan. Illustration: TBS
Akbar Ali Khan. Illustration: TBS

Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University organised a webinar to commemorate eminent economist and former caretaker government advisor Dr Akbar Ali Khan on Thursday (20 October).

The webinar titled "Dynamics of Statecraft, Governance Reform & Public Intellectualism in Bangladesh: The Legacy of Dr Akbar Ali Khan" was joined by scholars and colleagues who have known Dr Khan for decades and are familiar with his work and research, said a press release.   

The panelists spoke about Dr Khan's years of commitment to public service with a fierce sense of integrity and honesty. They also reflected his dynamic professional career as a teacher, bureaucrat, freedom fighter, policymaker, writer, and public intellectual, all of which revolved around the fundamental principles of advancing the public. 

Dr Akbar Ali Khan was the architect of BIGD's unique Masters in Governance and Development program launched in 2005. Targeted exclusively for mid-level public bureaucrats, the program was conceived and designed by him, to inculcate a people-centered and scholarship-oriented entrepreneurial bureaucracy leadership.

BIGD Senior Research Fellow Dr Mirza M Hassan delivered a trigger presentation on the intellectual legacy of Dr Khan. The presentation focused on various concepts, analytical approaches, and theories that Dr Khan frequently used to reflect on Bangladeshi statecraft, governance reform, and many other topics. 

He said, "Dr Khan employed various concepts, analytical approaches, and theories to reflect on the critical areas of development, state-society relationship, and governance reform."

M Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, former cabinet secretary and senior advisor to BIGD, chaired the session.

Dr Asif Shahan, Associate professor, Department of Development Studies, University of Dhaka, took part in the discussion by paying homage to the veteran. 

He said, "An interesting aspect of Akbar Ali Khan was that he was both a scholar and a practitioner. He heavily contributed to providing academic explanations to bureaucratic phenomenon. His work also challenged colonial legacies and frame of thought."

Dr Syed Akhtar Mahmood, Former Lead Private Sector Specialist, World Bank Group said, "Akbar Ali Khan was a voracious reader, a dedicated scholar, and a relentless writer, and a courageous public intellectual. His life and work has been a journey of discovery."

"He was fluent and lively with his writing and had the ability and expertise to connect disparate dots, which created curiosity among general people, provoked thoughts, and inspired them to learn more," said Dr Ahrar Ahmad, the director general of Gyantapas Abdur Razzaq Foundation.

Remembering Dr Khan, renowned economist and Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Chairman Professor Rehman Sobhan said, "The discussants duly emphasized on his academic prowess. But we also need to explore his life as a civil servant. Because as a civil servant he was exceptional in a period where integrity and objectivity were progressively eroding in the culture of the bureaucracy. He stood firm and he had to pay the price for it periodically."

CPD Distinguished Fellow Professor Rounaq Jahan emphasised on the contribution Akbar Ali Khan made through his writing in the public sphere. 

She said, "From his writings it becomes visible that he was an academic at heart. He believed in promoting reforms, and when he talked about reforms he was very objective about it. He wanted more discussion and debate on his work and writings, which says that he was a believer of public reasoning."

The webinar was also attended by scholars, activists, researchers, development professionals, bureaucrats, journalists, and students who expressed their deepest profound for Dr Khan and his work. 

Dr Akbar Ali Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

1h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

2h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

3h | Panorama
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

35m | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

2h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

16h | Videos
LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning