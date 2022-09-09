Sujan mourns death of economist Dr Akbar Ali Khan 

Civil rights body Susashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) has expressed shock and deep sorrow at the death of former adviser to the caretaker government and prominent economist Dr Akbar Ali Khan.

In a message issued Friday (9 September), the organisation prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

"We believe that the nation has lost a patriotic, talented and dedicated person in his death," the message read.

Dr Akbar Ali Khan passed away while undergoing treatment in Dhaka's Evercare Hospital around 10pm on Thursday (8 September).

He was born in 1944 in Nabinagar upazila of Brahamanbaria.

Akbar Ali completed his BA and MA in History from Dhaka University and went on to do Masters and PhD in Economics from Queens University in Canada.

In 1967, he joined the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP).

The prominent economist actively participated in the Liberation War and was sentenced to fourteen years rigorous imprisonment in absentia by a military court of the occupation forces.

Dr Akbar Ali Khan was advisor in charge of the Ministries of Finance, Planning, Commerce, Post, Telegraph and Telephones in the Caretaker Government in 2006 and resigned in protest against the failure of the chief advisor in ensuring a free, fair and impartial election. He also served as the first chairman of the Regulatory Reforms Commission during 2007-2009.