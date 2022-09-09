Lawmaker Ubaidul Moktadir mourns death of Akbar Ali Khan 

Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, has expressed shock and deep sorrow at the death of former adviser to the caretaker government and prominent economist Dr Akbar Ali Khan.

In a message issued Friday (9 September), he prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

"Dr Akbar Ali Khan was a true friend of Brahmanbaria residents. He worked till his death in the progress of Brahmanbaria," the message read.

Brahmanbaria District Association, Dhaka also mourned the death of the eminent personality.