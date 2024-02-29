Bhasan Char cylinder blast: Five Rohingya children dead so far

A child who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at Bhasan Char Rohingya camp on Saturday (24 February) died at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) this morning, taking the death toll from the incident to five.

The latest victim was identified as Rushmina, 3.

Rushmina succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at CMCH this morning, said hospital Director Brigadier General Md Shamim Ahsan.

CMCH Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Alam Ashek said Rushmina died on Wednesday night.

"A total of 7 people injured in the accident were brought to the hospital. Five of them were children. They are all dead," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, nine people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at the Rohingya camp in Bhasan Char area.