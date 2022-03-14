Benapole: Covid-negative certificates not needed for vaccinated India returnees

UNB
14 March, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:15 pm

UNB
14 March, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:15 pm
File photo of Benapole land port in Jessore/Collected
File photo of Benapole land port in Jessore/Collected

The passengers returning from India who received two doses of government approved Covid-19 vaccines or one dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine will not need to provide Covid-negative certificates while entering Bangladesh.

Raju Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Benapole immigration check post said the new rule has become effective from Monday (14 March).

Dr Yusub Ali, in-charge of Sharsha upazila health complex said, "We received a letter in this regard from the authority on Sunday (13 March)."

"The mandate of the RT-PCR test conducted before 72 hours of entering the Bangladesh border will not be applicable for those who received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. But it will remain applicable for others" said OC Raju Ahmed.

According to the health division of the immigration, the passengers headed for India receiving a third Covid-19 jab or booster dose will not need to provide negative certificates.

But it will be mandatory to stay in isolation and get tested for those who have symptoms of the virus.

