Passengers requiring Covid testing advised to reach airport 7hrs before

International passengers who are required to undergo Covid-19 tests have been advised to report to the airport 7-8 hours before their scheduled flights.

The department of health services gave the advice after holding a meeting regarding the issue, a press release said.

The department gave the advice seeing a delay in Covid-19 report collection as passengers are not present at the venue, in time.

Passengers will be solely responsible for any issues related to collecting the RT-PCR report or for missing flights due to not collecting the report on time.