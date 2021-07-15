BCS Customs Association hands over food to helpless

BCS (Customs and VAT) Association has handed over food to 100 helpless families amid the Covid-19 epidemic when many families have lost their jobs and are living inhuman lives due to financial crisis.

"Many families have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 epidemic and are living inhumane lives. As a result, a special programme was undertaken by us to distribute food items among 100 distressed families in the Mirpur area," said Syed Musfiqur Rahman, association secretary general, BCS (Customs and VAT), after the distribution of food items on Wednesday.

"We want to continue this kind of assistance even among the marginalised people. I would like to appeal to everyone in this difficult time that if we give our hands to the distressed people, they too can easily deal with Covid-19," he added.

Despite the economic stagnation in many developed countries of the world due to Covid-19, there is considerable dynamism in the economy of Bangladesh. The country's tax revenue collection has also increased significantly. During the Covid-19 period, the officials and employees of the Customs and VAT Department, as well as the National Board of Revenue, have worked tirelessly to keep the wheel of the economy moving by collecting revenue, he added.

Among others, Syed Musfiqur Rahman, secretary general of the association and commissioner of Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate (Dhaka West); Md Kamruzzaman, additional commissioner (Dhaka West); Mir Abu Abdullah Al Sadad, Joint Commissioner; Shamima Jasmine,

deputy commissioner; Sagupta Mehzabin, assistant commissioner; Md Ayub, chief revenue officer, were present on the occasion.

