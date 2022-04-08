BGB distributes food items among destitute in Kaptai

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has distributed several food items including rice, lentils and edible oil among 52 destitute families in Rangamati's Kaptai upazila.

BGB-41 Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Sabbir Ahmed handed over the food aid among them on the occasion of its 26th founding anniversary.

All Bengali and ethnic community families thanked the BGB battalion after receiving the assistance.

Earlier on 22 March, the Kaptai battalion distributed financial aid to 25 people from different professions.

Alongside protecting the border and preventing smuggling in the area, Kaptai BGB has been joining different operational activities and assisting civil administration to maintain law and order.

Moreover, the battalion joins in various socio-economic development works recently.