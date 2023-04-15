City Group distributes iftar among people stuck in traffic

TBS Report
15 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
City Group has taken the initiative to distribute iftar packages among people stuck in heavy Dhaka traffic.

The iftar package consists of one Jibon packaged drinking water bottle, two quick bite layer cakes and dates, reads a press release.

The fasting, tired people in areas such as Mohakhali, Abdullahpur, Shahbagh, Mirpur, Gulshan, Asadgate, Malibagh, and Kawran Bazar are benefiting from the initiative.

"We wanted to do something so that people who fast all day can break their fast on time," said senior officials of City Group.

"Since our initiative is for people stuck in traffic, we have selected the dishes in such a way that there is a harmony of taste and energy."

People stuck in traffic have welcomed the initiative.

 

