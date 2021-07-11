Bangladesh's Kishwar in Top 3, MasterChef Australia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 05:44 pm

Bangladesh&#039;s Kishwar in Top 3, MasterChef Australia

Bangladesh's Kishwar Chowdhury has reached top 3 of MasterChef Australia by making a spectacular 3 course meal.

In the service round challenge, Kishwar made an entrée comprising of Kingfish ceviche with pickled muntries on top of green water. The green water was a mixture of coriander, mint and star fruit which gave it a sour flavour. And for the main dish Kishwar made her hearty goat nihari. She ended her 3 course meal with a unique betel leaf and fennel ice cream.

In the semi-finale round Kishwar had to compete with Justin Narayan and Elise, while Pete went straight to the finale in the last immunity round.

Unfortunately, Elise had to leave the competition leaving Justin Narayan, Kishwar, and Pete competing in the final round.

Kishwar has cooked other kinds of global cuisine like the Burmese 'Khao Suey' or a Vanilla and Pistachio Kulfi called 'Persian and Vanilla Roses'. Besides showing off her inventive skills in recreating traditional dishes, she has also shown that she is comfortable and just as innovative in creating international cuisine dishes.

A mother of two, Kishwar plans to write a Bangladeshi cookbook and work in a professional kitchen. The 38-year-old desperately does not want her MasterChef journey to end as she wants the judges to taste her creations of Bengali sweets.

