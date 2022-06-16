Bangladeshi man shot dead in US

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 08:45 pm

The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.

A 50 year-old Bangladeshi man was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed, hailing from Noakhali. He lived in Atlanta with his father, wife, son and daughter.

Noakhali Municipality Ward-5 Councillor Ratan Krishna Paul confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Thursday (16 June). He said he had visited the house of the deceased and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members. He also assured his cooperation for any need.

The deceased, Abu Saleh, is the son of Abu Taher of Harinarayanpur area of Noakhali. He was the eldest of 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Mahbub Hossain Liton, cousin of the deceased, told The Business Standard that Abu Saleh went to America about 10 years ago in search of livelihood. He later established his own business there.

Around 11:30pm on Wednesday, Bangladesh time, Abu was closing his shop to go home, like any other day. A man standing in the opposite direction fired bullets at him and left him severely injured.

Locals found him lying on the street in front of the shop and rushed him to the nearest hospital but the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Mahbub said that he will be buried at a local cemetery after Janaza prayers in a local mosque later on Thursday.

