Trump to report to Atlanta jail to face charges in election-subversion case

World+Biz

Reuters
24 August, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 06:07 pm

Related News

Trump to report to Atlanta jail to face charges in election-subversion case

The Republican former president faces 13 felony counts including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Reuters
24 August, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 06:07 pm
Former USPresident and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, US on 29 July 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Lindsay DeDario
Former USPresident and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, US on 29 July 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Lindsay DeDario

Donald Trump is due to report to an Atlanta jail on Thursday to face charges stemming from his effort to overturn his 2020 election loss, in the fourth criminal case to hit the former president this year.

Like other criminal defendants in Atlanta, Trump will have to appear at the Fulton County Jail to be fingerprinted and photographed - a mug shot that is certain to be widely circulated by backers and detractors alike as he campaigns to win back the White House in a November 2024 election.

The Republican former president faces 13 felony counts including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and attacked the case as politically motivated. He will not enter a plea at this appearance. He has agreed to post $200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening witnesses or his 18 co-defendants in the case.

Giuliani surrenders in Trump election subversion case, $150,000 bond set

It was unclear when Trump would arrive at the facility, which has a reputation for grim conditions that have inspired rap songs and prompted an investigation by the US Justice Department.

It was also unclear how many supporters would show up in the sweltering heat to support him. Trump called for nationwide protests after his first criminal indictment in New York in March, prompting fears of violent unrest along the lines of the 6 January 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Authorities have reported no violent incidents outside the courthouses in Manhattan, Miami and Washington where he has been arraigned this year.

Trump's brief jailhouse visit comes one day after his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination met in Milwaukee for their initial debate. Trump skipped that event, instead sitting for a pre-taped interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I've been indicted four times - all trivial nonsense," he said.

Trump's lead in opinion polls has widened since his first indictment, and his supporters say they believe the charges are politically motivated. But analysts say Trump's legal woes could alienate the independent voters he would need to win in a general-election matchup with Biden, the incumbent who defeated him by 7 million votes in 2020.

91 problems

Trump, the first former US president to be charged with crimes, faces 91 separate criminal counts overall.

He has been charged in Washington, DC, over his efforts to overturn the election, in Florida over his handling of classified documents upon leaving office, and in New York over a hush money payment to a porn star.

In Georgia, Trump is accused of pressuring state officials and setting up a slate of illegitimate electors to reverse his 2020 defeat.

Trump claims he won the 2020 election and has assailed all four cases as politically motivated. He is due to enter a plea in the Georgia case on 5 September and has pleaded not guilty in the other three cases.

Nine of Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case, including his former lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, have surrendered to authorities. The remaining eight face a Friday deadline to comply or face arrest.

Top News

Donald Trump / election / Atlanta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

3h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

4h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19