Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

The Bangladeshi passport is the ninth weakest globally as the country ranked 101st out of 109 spots in the Henley Passport Index 2023.

However, the country moved three notches up from last year's 104th position, thanks to a decline in spots from 112 last year.

Bangladesh passport holders can travel to just 41 out of 227 destinations around the world without a prior visa, according to the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index. Kosovo and Libya are also sharing the same position.

For the fifth year running, Japan crowns the index, which is based on exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Japanese citizens are now able to visit an astonishing 193 destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.

South Korean and Singaporean passports shared the second position with visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 192 countries.

Afghanistan remains firmly at the bottom of the index, with a score of just 27 — 166 fewer visa-free destinations than Japan, which represents the widest global mobility gap in the index's 18-year history.

