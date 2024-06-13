Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

The concept of Eid holidays has changed over the years. Now, more and more people want to spend them away from home or leave for a foreign destination right after Eid day.

For Bangladeshi passport holders, among many other issues such as deciding on a budget, getting a visa is one of the most crucial.

Only some countries issue visas quickly and without lengthy paperwork; in fact, there are countries such as the United States or Australia that reject travel visas nearly all the time.

However, we have listed six visa-free countries you can visit during the Eid holidays. Some of these countries you have already heard of, such as Sri Lanka or the Maldives, however, are you truly an explorer unless you have visited Uzbekistan or Bolivia?

Keep in mind that the term 'visa-free' actually means 'visa on arrival' or countries which provide E-visa or online visas.

1. Bolivia

Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia is the world’s largest salt flat. Photo: Collected

Bolivia is a top tourist destination for many reasons such as The Andes mountains, the Amazon Rainforest, Lake Titicaca and above all, the famous Salar de Uyuni (the world's largest salt flat).

Bangladeshi citizens can enter Bolivia and pay a border charge to have their passports stamped with the visa. They can enter by air or by land.

During my first visit, I went by land from Peru, and immigration was easy and quick. In fact, the immigration officer was happy and excited to see a Bangladeshi passport.

After visiting the grand Titicaca Lake and the floating villages and local islands, you can visit the 2000-year-old ancient city of Tiwanaku.

If you fly to Bolivia, you will arrive first at La Paz, the highest capital city in the world. One should take the first few days easily as La Paz's altitude is 3,640 metres and the air is thin. This is why international football games are not allowed at the La Paz Stadium.

But this is a modern metropolitan city with colonial architecture, museums and many tourist attractions.

For Salar de Uyuni, the best time to visit it is from December to April. Don't miss the Train Cemetery in Bolivia, a weird yet unique place. As the name suggests, it displays ancient locomotives.

Your Bolivian trip will remain incomplete without visiting La Higuera – a small village, which has also become a pilgrim site, where famous communist, guerilla fighter and writer Che Guevara was killed in 1969.

2. Sri Lanka

Sigiriya is an ancient rock fortress in Dambulla town. Photo: Collected

Sri Lanka has become quite popular among Bangladeshis for travelling and the country is beautiful and tourist-friendly.

On-arrival visas were available once for Bangladeshi citizens but now, they require an E-visa.

From Dhaka, you can fly to Colombo first, and then make plans to explore the city and other places around it. Kandy, Mirissa, Galle – every city and every town has its unique attractions. You must visit Sigiriya, the ancient rock fortress in Dambulla town.

If you are a beach lover, Sri Lanka is heaven for you as it has some of the most gorgeous beaches.

3. The Maldives

If you want a relaxing, spa-like holiday, the Maldives is the perfect destination. Photo: Collected

We all know that the Maldives is not really the best country for backpacking. But if you want a relaxing, spa-like (and a bit expensive) holiday, it is the perfect destination.

If you visit Sri Lanka along with it, then altogether, your trip will become more economical.

You will arrive at the capital city Malé first (on arrival visa) and from there, you can take package trips to other islands.

It is always wise to choose the resorts according to your priority as each specialises in different activities like snorkelling, wildlife watching etc.

4. Uzbekistan

The beautiful city of Samarkand with its intricately designed minarets. Photo: Collected

The Central Asian country is a hidden gem and Bangladeshi citizens can get an E-visa.

Personally, my favourite city is Samarkand with its minarets, century-old bazaars, friendly crowds and great food. An equally grand city is Bukhara, which you can easily go to by train or hired car.

If you have time, please visit the ancient city of Khiva, or if you are into the history of the Mughals, visit Fergana – the birthplace of Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty.

Uzbek people are extremely friendly and if they know you are from Bangladesh, they love you even more!

5. Kenya

Lake Nakuru in Kenya is famous for its flamboyance of pink flamingos. Photo: Collected

This East African country issues E-visas for Bangladeshis. If you want to explore true wilderness, this is the place for you.

After arriving in Nairobi, you can roam around and explore the city. Then you take the cleanest train service in Africa to visit Mombasa, the famous port city, or visit the world-famous Masai Mara National Reserve. If you visit it between January and March, you can even witness wildebeest migration.

Lake Nakuru is famous for its flamboyance of pink flamingos.

6. Bhutan

If you are in Paro, you must go on a mandatory hike to visit the iconic Tiger’s Nest Monastery. Photo: Collected

Great news for Bangladeshi tourists: Bhutan has reduced its sustainable development fees (SDF) from $100 per person per night to $15, giving you all the more reasons to visit this amazing country. And you can get a visa on arrival.

Bhutanese people are known to be warm and tourist-friendly and we have always enjoyed a good relationship with the country.

The local restaurants, hotels and homestays are great although the souvenir shops can sometimes be a little expensive. Be aware that smoking in public places is banned in Bhutan.

Paro has one of the most pristine green forests and naturally preserved areas. One must go on a mandatory hike to visit the iconic Tiger's Nest Monastery.

Other than the capital Thimphu, you can also visit the Punakha Valley to enjoy the Apple orchards.