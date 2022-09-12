Bangladesh committed to maintaining global peace: PM Hasina

Bangladesh shall always assist the world community to maintain global peace, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"It is our constitutional obligation that Bangladesh shall always assist to maintain global peace. Our military has been playing a major role in global peacekeeping operations under the UN. We intend to maintain it," the premier said at the opening ceremony of 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS)- 2022 on Monday (12 September).

She said that security dynamics in the current world are ever-changing and getting complex day by day., adding: "Any conflict or crisis affects every nation in the world. It significantly hampers the security and steady development of the states."

"Bangladesh has given shelter to more than 1.2 million Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals-FDMN. Apart from their own miseries, their prolonged presence is causing serious impact on the economy, environment, security and socio-political stability of Bangladesh," she added.

PM Hasina said that it was an honour for Bangladesh Army to co-host the international seminar involving 27 countries.

"I would like to thank the government of the United States to co-host the 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar-2022 along with Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific Command," she said.

The premier remarked that development, peace and security have become the main policy issues for almost all countries of the world.

"This important issue led the countries to stronger cooperation for sustainable development. It also paved the way for civil and military diplomatic channels of communication, dialogue and summits," PM Hasina added.

IPAMS can create a sense of friendship and warmth so that peace and stability prevail in the region, she further said.

The theme of the 46th IPAMS is "Prospects and Challenges in Maintaining Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific". Delegates from 26 countries headed by senior military leaders are attending the seminar.

IPAMS is one of the preeminent army engagements that provide a forum for senior military leaderships from the Indo-Pacific regional land forces to exchange views and ideas on peace and stability.

Participation has grown from 9 nations at the first conference held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1977, to a high of 31 nations in Seoul, Republic of Korea in 2017.

Bangladesh is co-hosting the seminar for the 3rd time. Previously Bangladesh co-hosted this event in 1993 and 2014.

For 46-years, the objective of IPAMS has been to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue, and friendship.