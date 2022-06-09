Authorities handed over BM Depot after Fire Service wraps up operation

Authorities have been handed over the charge of BM Container Depot after the Fire Service announced an end to a 98 hours operation at the privately run depot in Sitakunda of Chattogram.

The team of firefighters left the depot around 11am on Thursday (9 June), a day after the Army announced the fire was under control.

Chattogram's Fire Service and Civil Defense Control Room Duty Officer Kafil Uddin told The Business Standard, "Smoke is still rising from some containers, basically from the ashes. However, there is no risk anymore. Our senior officers observed everything and declared the operation over. Depot authorities are working to remove the container. However, the depot authorities have been asked to let us know if there is any problem. "

Shamsul Haider Siddiqui, general manager (admin) of Smart Group, which operates BM Depot, told The Business Standard: "The gates of the depot have been closed and movement of people inside the depot is being recorded in the register book.

"The deputy commissioner has asked us to take necessary steps to go into operation and we are working towards that goal," he added.

He said, "it will take some time to go into operation. Here is the involvement of the port-customs authority. We are also communicating with them. And about 90% of the depot's equipment were damaged which have to be restored."

Earlier, 44 people, including fire service personnel, were killed in a fire that broke out on Saturday (4 June). Besides, more than 200 injured people are being treated at different hospitals in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Police have also filed a case against eight depot officials at Sitakunda police station for negligence in the incident. However, no one from the owner's side was accused in the case.

Sitakunda Model Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad told The Business Standard, "The case is under investigation. No arrests have been made yet. If it is necessary to arrest someone for the sake of investigation, it will be done.