Australia eyes new opportunities in Bangladesh's digital sector

Bangladesh

UNB
11 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 02:15 pm

Related News

Australia eyes new opportunities in Bangladesh's digital sector

Plans to increase engagement in North East Indian Ocean

UNB
11 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Australia eyes new opportunities in Bangladesh&#039;s digital sector

Australia has decided to pump in $10.2 million to increase engagement on regional economic challenges and tap new opportunities in the digital sector in Bangladesh. 

A further $4.3 million will support relationships across the LNG supply chain between Australia, India and Bangladesh, the Australian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

In addition, $5.8 million will promote infrastructure investment opportunities in the region to Australian businesses.

The Morrison Government will invest $4.8 million to improve Australian resources and Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) understanding of South Asian markets, according to the release.

Australia is enhancing its engagement across the North East Indian Ocean by investing in maritime and disaster preparedness, and supporting opportunities for trade, investment and connectivity.

Australia will provide $36.5 million over five years, including $11.4 million, to improve regional cooperation on maritime shipping, disaster resilience and information sharing.

Together, these measures will support opportunities for trade, investment and connectivity in the North East Indian Ocean, according to the release.

Top News

Australia-Bangladesh Relation / Digitisation of Bangladesh / Digitisation / Digital Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

2h | Features
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3h | Panorama
The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1d | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

17h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

22h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

22h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks