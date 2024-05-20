Australian foreign minister's debut Bangladesh visit to address regional stability, trade growth

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will pay a two-day state visit to Bangladesh, focusing on the importance of peace, stability, and development in the Indian Ocean region.

During the visit, discussions will centre on strengthening bilateral trade relations and addressing the Rohingya crisis.

In a statement released by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs this (20 May) afternoon, Penny Wong expressed her intention to promote Australia's interests in fostering a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indian Ocean region. This visit marks her first official trip to Bangladesh.

"I look forward to discussing these critical issues with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, and other members of the Bangladeshi Government during my time in Dhaka," said Penny Wong.

According to Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, the Australian foreign minister is scheduled to arrive at 11am tomorrow (21 May). She will hold courtesy meetings with the prime minister, foreign minister, and home minister, followed by a press briefing at Rashtriya Guest House Padma at 3pm.

Additionally, Penny Wong will visit a Rohingya camp for half a day on Wednesday before departing from Bangladesh.

Associate Professor Fazlul Halim Rana of Jahangirnagar University noted Bangladesh's growing significance to global superpowers in the Indian Ocean region, particularly as Western countries focus their activities on China.

Bangladesh's balanced Indo-Pacific vision, released in April 2023, has enabled it to enhance trade relations with China while navigating political pressures from the West.

In the statement, Penny Wong emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation between Australia and Bangladesh, particularly in trade, investment, climate change, regional maritime security, and combating people smuggling.

With over 50,000 Bangladesh-born individuals residing in Australia, the two countries share significant people-to-people links, she said.

Trade and exports between Bangladesh and Australia have surged in recent years, with Australia notably importing garments from Bangladesh.

Bilateral trade now amounts to approximately $4 billion, with Bangladesh exporting garments, textiles, and fertiliser to Australia, while Australia exports vegetables, wheat, dairy products, minerals, and plastics to Bangladesh.

Syed Moazzam Hossain, president of The Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ABCCI), highlighted that while the trade relationship between Bangladesh and Australia was previously based on mutual needs without any special initiatives, Australia is now keen to prioritise Bangladesh.

This shift is attributed to Australia redirecting investment away from China, its largest trading partner, with Thailand and Malaysia being the primary beneficiaries. Bangladesh stands to benefit from this opportunity, making the current visit significant in terms of bilateral importance.

Syed Moazzam also noted that Australia could serve as a valuable option for importing energy products and materials.

Additionally, Australia's expertise in smart agriculture presents an opportunity for Bangladesh to benefit technologically. Bangladesh is also anticipating cooperation from Australia in technical education and skill development.