Ashura to be observed 29 July

Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), will be observed in the country on Saturday (July 29)as the Muharram moon was not sighted in the Bangladesh sky.

The month of Muharram will start on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the conference room of Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram office with State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan in the chair on Tuesday.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers embraced the martyrdom in the hands of Yazid's soldiers at the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the Prophet (SM).

The day is a public holiday.

Shia community members will bring out Tazia processions in the city marking the day.