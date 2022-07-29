Ashura to be celebrated on 9 August

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

Ashura to be celebrated on 9 August

TBS Report
29 July, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 09:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ashura will be celebrated in Bangladesh on 9 August as the moon of Muharram month was not sighted in the sky.

Therefore, the holy month of Muharram will start from Sunday.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at the conference room of Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday (29 July). Awal Howlader, additional secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, presided over the meeting.

According to the press release of the Islamic Foundation, the meeting reviewed the information received from all the district administrations, Islamic Foundation head office, divisional and district offices, Bangladesh Meteorological Department and Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) regarding the sighting of the moon in the holy month of Muharram of 1444 Hijri. There was no news of the sighting of the moon of the month of Muharram in the sky of Bangladesh this evening. As a result, the holy Ashura will be celebrated on 9 August.

Ashura is a public holiday in Bangladesh on 10th of Hijri Muharram. On this day Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the son-in-law of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), was martyred in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the river Euphrates. Since then, the tragic event of Karbala has been observed in the Muslim world as a symbol of sacrifice and mourning.

Top News

Ashura

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

5h | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

11h | Food
Photo: TBS

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

10h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

22m | Videos
Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

1h | Videos
Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons