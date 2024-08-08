Armed forces, police decide to take strict action to stop anarchy, arson, destructive activities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 08:42 pm

Armed forces, police decide to take strict action to stop anarchy, arson, destructive activities

The decision was taken at a meeting between Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the newly appointed IGP of Police Md Mainul Islam, Director General of RAB and DMP Commissioner in the presence of the chiefs of the Navy and the Air Force

Chiefs of military forces, police, RAB at a meeting on 8 August. Photo: BSS
Chiefs of military forces, police, RAB at a meeting on 8 August. Photo: BSS

The Bangladesh Army, alongside other armed forces and law enforcement agencies, have decided to take strict action to stop the ongoing anarchy, arson attacks, and destructive activities across the country in the aftermath of the ouster of the Awami League-led government.

The chiefs of the military forces and law enforcement agencies took the decision to take a strong stance, alongside other law and order forces, to protect the stability of the country amid the ongoing situation, reads a press statement issued by the ISPR today (8 August).

The decision was taken at a meeting between Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the newly appointed IGP of Police Md Mainul Islam, Director General of RAB and DMP Commissioner in the presence of the chiefs of the Navy and the Air Force, the statement also said

The meeting also discussed starting the activities of all police stations in the country with the help of the army within the next 24 hours.

In the statement, the Army called for everyone's cooperation in this regard.

