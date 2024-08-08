Mosques across country asked to alert people about sabotage, robberies

Bangladesh

BSS
08 August, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 06:48 pm

Ad-hoc office of the interim government's chief adviser designate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus made the call in a cautionary message issued today (8 August)

A mosque in the capital. File Photo/Courtesy
A mosque in the capital. File Photo/Courtesy

Mosques countrywide have been asked to alert people about planned sabotage and robberies at localities through loudspeakers after every waqt of namaz (time of prayers) and every hour from 8pm to 12 midnight from today (8 August).  

Ad-hoc office of the interim government's chief adviser designate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus made the call in a cautionary message.

In the message, locals have been urged to come forward to ensure the safety and security of their own lives and properties as a group of people instigated by a vested and terrorist quarter is carrying out planned sabotage to create anarchy in the country.

"You (countrymen) know that incidents of robberies and rapes are taking place in localities. We will have to be united without being panicked," reads the message.

It said, "We will resist the groups of robbers and vested quarter in the way we, the anti-discrimination student-people, resisted possible attacks on temples and houses of people of different religions for the last few days and freed the country from autocracy".

It urged to form a team of at least 20 people to guard the area as an anti-robbery committee in localities.

"We will have to come forward irrespective of parties and opinions to ensure the safety of lives and properties of our own," it reads.

This issue (names of at least 3 responsible youths and elderly persons of respective localities) will have to be discussed with everyone after prayers.

Dr Yunus / Bangladesh / Mosque

