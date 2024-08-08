Surviving a city without police

Photo: Collected

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina, law and order in the city has completely broken down. Attacks on the police have resulted in numerous casualties, prompting many officers to abandon the stations and go into hiding. There are no traffic signals on the roads either.

The Business Standard spoke to residents around the capital who described the city's current state in the absence of the police.

'I had to hire armed security personnel from a private firm'

Towfique Khan, businessman, resident of Banani

"We do not have any order on the streets. My wife is 37-weeks pregnant. Any time now, she may be taken to the hospital. Yet, I am scared to go out. There is no police, no civil administration. Where can we go if there is any problem?

My business has come to a halt. My staff are not feeling safe to join the factory, my foreign staff are leaving due to the growing uncertainty.

I had to hire armed security personnel from a private firm to maintain my family's safety. We all are happy that we are free now. But we need law and order now. We have no guardian. We need the police force back.

I am a dual citizen of Canada. My friends are urging me to come back to Canada now. But I don't want to leave. I want to stay in the country and continue my business."

'There is lawlessness, but the students are taking care of the community'

Marzia Mahazabin Prity, student, resident of Khilgaon

"After the fall of the government, we were quite worried about the growing anarchy. There were rampant rumours, and we could not find any way to verify them. So, there was tension on the streets, since there is no government.

But, from the next day, the students started to maintain the streets. Thanks to the concerted efforts, we have no traffic jams now. We cleaned all the debris and garbage of the area. It feels like there is going to be law and order soon.

The students themselves are organising community watches to control the looting and violence. And so far, they have done good.

Also, there is no police extortion now. The rickshaw-pullers, small shopkeepers, and CNG drivers do not have to pay money to the policemen. The vendors, and the vegetable and fruit sellers are relieved.

There is lawlessness, but the students are taking care of the community. The change was imminent."

'There are flashbacks of violence from the yesteryears'

Md Arifur Rahman, banker, resident of Mirpur

"I am feeling terrified. There is no police. Where can we go if there is any trouble? And there are motorcycle showdowns going on in front of our very eyes. Everything should go according to the law. There are flashbacks of violence from the yesteryears. We don't want that.

At the same time, I must applaud the students. The way they are maintaining the traffic, helping the community and protecting the vulnerables; it is commendable. The students have proven that it is possible to reform the country.

But it is not their job or responsibility. The students are here today. What will happen when they leave? So, we need the reformed police force back."

'It feels great not to be harassed anymore'

Dr Salman Abdullah, doctor, resident of Motijheel

"If I were to give my honest opinion, I would be worried. I have not been attacked yet, but for how long?

Since there are no police officers in the police stations, there is no way to get help. There is rampant anarchy going on. I could go to the police before, but not anymore. There is no law and order, and I am worried about it.

But other than that, I am getting all the other services without disruptions. I feel relieved that there are no police trying to check my phone. I am past the time when the police would suddenly grab me and take away my phone to see whether I have posted anything anti-government. It feels great not to be harassed anymore."

'We don't see any security issues yet'

Sana Ullah, automobile shop worker, resident of Moghbazar

"Without the police, we don't feel that bad. The shops usually fix cars and bikes on the footpath and on the roadside, and now they can do that easily. Police sometimes create trouble for us. In that sense, it seems like we are fine now.

Apart from that, nothing concerning has happened. We rely on local guards at night. We don't see any security issues yet, though the big showrooms around us haven't opened yet.

Since we heard that many things were happening around the city, we were somehow afraid of what might happen, but by the grace of God, nothing like robbery, mugging etc has happened yet.

If the police are not there, it is normal to wonder who we will go to if we are in trouble. But by the grace of God, we haven't heard of any such incident. I hope the country comes to its normal state and the police start working, we will feel better overall."

'I have never seen robbery attempts on main roads like this'

Kazi Shawon, student, resident of Mohammadpur

"Mohammadpur is usually a crime prone area. As there is no police around, recently the nuisance of juvenile gangs and kidnappers has increased here. Last night, several break-in attempts occurred, but the neighborhood residents chased the miscreants away.

About 200 people from Bashbari and Chand Mia Housing came to the streets around 2 am after hearing news of robberies in various places around 1 am. We divided into small groups of 30-35 people and guarded the area, including temple alleys, warning everyone through a hand mike.

We are actually very scared, thinking whether it will happen tonight. Some people came to attack during the day yesterday, and locals chased them away. The mugging and hijacking we used to see were different. For example, they would snatch mobile phones, etc. But I have never seen anything like people trying to rob houses on the main roads.

I had a talk with the army. They helped us. They are supportive, but with only two teams, it is difficult for them to cover such a big area like Mohammadpur."

'I believe the fear of robbery is much bigger than what is happening in reality'

Uttara

Quazi Ashfaq Uz Zaman, banker, resident of Uttara

"To be honest, the first two days were very scary, to say the least. As I commuted from my home at Uttara to Gulshan, I neither spotted police nor the army working to control the traffic.

At the market, the price of green groceries has significantly dropped from what it used to be.

Although there is a possibility and very high chances of theft and robbery now that the police force is inactive, I personally believe that the fear of robbery is much higher among people than the reality of what is happening.

If there had been this many cases of robbery, then we would have definitely got to know about it through Facebook or TV channels. However, that being said, it would be better if law and order is restored as soon as possible."

'I hope the police get back to their stations as soon as possible'

Rifat Ahmed, teacher, resident of Gulshan

"Since there is no police, it feels a bit unsafe. However, Gulshan is less densely populated, so I feel somewhat safer compared to other areas. But the collective uncertainty throughout the city due to the absence of police is still present.

There haven't been any significant incidents here, but I have acquaintances in Mohammadpur. When they get scared, and it spreads through the internet, it brings a sense of insecurity and fear during this time.

We aren't particularly happy with the police, but we felt a bit more secure with them around. Without them, we miss that sense of security.

Besides, at the organisation I work for, there are some minority people who are also frightened, and I feel for them so, it scares me too. The country is already facing many troubles, and it's hard to go through this situation of uncertainty on top of that. I hope the police get back to their stations as soon as possible."