Army Chief Shafiuddin inspects Rameez Uddin underpass

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed went to inspect the under-construction underpass located adjacent to the Shaheed Rameez Uddin Cantonment School and College in the Dhaka-airport highway, on Sunday (19 December).

During the inspection, the chief of army staff explored the spot and provided various directions and guidelines.

Other senior military officials, executive engineers of the Roads and Highways Department and supervising engineers were also present there.

Earlier or 29 July, 2018, a tragic road accident took place in the area killing 2 students.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the Bangladesh army to construct the underpass as project aiding in national development.

The underpass will be inaugurated by the premier and be made open to the general public very soon.

With the construction of the underpass, a number of educational institutions located near the Dhaka-airport highway and the general public will be ensured safe road crossing.