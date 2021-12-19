Army Chief Shafiuddin inspects Rameez Uddin underpass

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 09:41 pm

Related News

Army Chief Shafiuddin inspects Rameez Uddin underpass

The underpass will be inaugurated by the premier and be made open to the general public very soon

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 09:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed went to inspect the under-construction underpass located adjacent to the Shaheed Rameez Uddin Cantonment School and College in the Dhaka-airport highway, on Sunday (19 December).

During the inspection, the chief of army staff explored the spot and provided various directions and guidelines.

Other senior military officials, executive engineers of the Roads and Highways Department and supervising engineers were also present there.

Earlier or 29 July, 2018, a tragic road accident took place in the area killing 2 students.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the Bangladesh army to construct the underpass as project aiding in national development.

The underpass will be inaugurated by the premier and be made open to the general public very soon.

With the construction of the underpass, a number of educational institutions located near the Dhaka-airport highway and the general public will be ensured safe road crossing.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed / underpass / Inspection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

9h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

11h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

11h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

2h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

4h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

5h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec