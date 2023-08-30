Initial inspection of all RMG factories by Feb 2024

Economy

Jasim Uddin
30 August, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:57 pm

Related News

Initial inspection of all RMG factories by Feb 2024

The council has acknowledged that its operations were hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic and manpower shortages.

Jasim Uddin
30 August, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:57 pm
An RMG factory. Photo: TBS
An RMG factory. Photo: TBS

The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) is hoping to conclude the initial safety inspections of all factories by next February to address its backlog, as stated by its officials. 

The council has acknowledged that its operations were hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic and manpower shortages. Furthermore, entrepreneurs have been grappling with a challenging economic situation since the pandemic, as they must make additional investments to fulfill the Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) outlined by the Sustainability Council.

Official data indicate that out of a total of 1,913 factories under the RSC's supervision, 534 factories have completed all initial safety findings.

The Sustainability Council, established on 20 May 2020 and registered with the Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms in Bangladesh, functions as a safety monitoring entity in the country's RMG sector. 

This initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Bangladeshi RMG industry, global brands, and local Bangladeshi trade unions. 

Assuming the responsibilities of the local Bangladesh Accord office on 1 June 2020, the RSC manages safety inspections, training, and an independent occupational safety and health complaints mechanism for workers in covered RMG factories.

Abdul Haque, managing director of the Sustainability Council, informed The Business Standard that they have increased their manpower and are aiming to complete the initial inspection of all factories within the next 3-4 months. 

Stressing the significance of the initial inspection, he emphasised that it encompasses assessments related to building structure, fire safety, electricity, boilers, and social compliance. 

He added that addressing certain other issues requires attention, and to do so, the council is increasing its workforce for remediation tasks. 

Abdul Haque also noted that RMG Sustainability Council's engineering team has expanded to around 80 engineers, up from half the number a few months ago.

Simultaneously, council is prioritising the simplification of processes and the adoption of technology while upholding safety standards. 

According to the top RSC official, the initial referrals to the council were made by brands referring their supplier factories. However, currently, the BGMEA and the BKMEA are also directing new factories, without any business affiliation with RSC-signatory brands, to the council. 

73 factories get Letters of Recognition certificates 

On Wednesday, the RSC certified 73 new RMG factories by giving Letters of Recognition (LOR) as they had successfully completed all the non-compliances that were identified during the initial inspections. 

During the occasion, George Faller, chief safety officer of the RSC said, "The RMG industry has invested major resources in creating a safe industry and is now promoting an awareness that continual efforts are needed to maintain those safety standards to ensure a more competitive business environment". 

Among others, PRAN-RFL Group Chairman and CEO Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, and Renaissance Group Director ARM Shahidul Haque Apu also spoke at the event. 

The officials mentioned the international fashion brands are now very much aware of where they source from, and they always prioritise the suppliers that ensure safe workplaces for the workers. The Letter of Recognition opens the door to new business opportunities which in turn boosts the country's economy. 

This recognition is an important milestone in that journey. The advances made by this sector set the benchmark for safety in all other industries. The Letter of Recognition is not a certification of safety but rather a recognition to factories that have addressed all the initial assessment findings and in doing so great strides towards ensuring safety at the workplace. Achieving the letter indicates that the factory management has reached an important milestone in the journey towards ensuring safety which in turn makes the business more sustainable.

The RSC along with its stakeholders is proud to be a part of the journey that the RMG sector embraced towards improving the working conditions – a key for sustainability in the globally competitive manufacturing market. 

Through the safety and remediation programme, the RSC has been able to create a culture of safety awareness in the ready-made garment industry, they added. 

Bangladesh / Top News

RMG / Inspection / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank