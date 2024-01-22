Arafat appreciates Chinese support for Bangladesh’s development

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat on Sunday appreciated China for its everlasting and firm support for Bangladesh's national development and construction.

He noted that the Chinese side has made significant contributions to the promotion of the Bangladeshi people's wellbeing.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen met the State Minister and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The two sides had in-depth discussion on people-to-people exchanges, communication, and media cooperation. Zhang Jing, Political Director of the Embassy, was present at the meeting

The Bangladeshi side is ready to further deepen bilateral practical cooperation with China in various fields, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

Personnel and cultural exchanges are fundamental for promoting people-to-people contact, it said.

He is willing to make his own contribution to the friendly cooperation between the two countries on cultural exchanges, communication and media cooperation during his tenure in the present office.

Ambassador Yao congratulated Arafat for his assumption to office, and reiterated China's consistent and unswerving support for Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, unity and stability, and in opposing external interference.

Under the joint guidance by the two leaderships, the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation has kept advancing, said the Ambassador.

Over the past years, he said, personnel and cultural exchanges have become a promising growth point for bilateral relations.

"China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to further enhance such exchanges, promote mutual learning on media and communication, thereby strengthening the bonds between the two peoples," said the American.