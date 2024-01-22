Arafat appreciates Chinese support for Bangladesh’s development

Bangladesh

UNB
22 January, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 01:49 pm

Related News

Arafat appreciates Chinese support for Bangladesh’s development

The two sides had in-depth discussion on people-to-people exchanges, communication, and media cooperation. Zhang Jing, Political Director of the Embassy, was present at the meeting

UNB
22 January, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 01:49 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat on Sunday appreciated China for its everlasting and firm support for Bangladesh's national development and construction.

He noted that the Chinese side has made significant contributions to the promotion of the Bangladeshi people's wellbeing.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen met the State Minister and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The two sides had in-depth discussion on people-to-people exchanges, communication, and media cooperation. Zhang Jing, Political Director of the Embassy, was present at the meeting

The Bangladeshi side is ready to further deepen bilateral practical cooperation with China in various fields, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

Personnel and cultural exchanges are fundamental for promoting people-to-people contact, it said.

He is willing to make his own contribution to the friendly cooperation between the two countries on cultural exchanges, communication and media cooperation during his tenure in the present office.

Ambassador Yao congratulated Arafat for his assumption to office, and reiterated China's consistent and unswerving support for Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, unity and stability, and in opposing external interference.

Under the joint guidance by the two leaderships, the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation has kept advancing, said the Ambassador.

Over the past years, he said, personnel and cultural exchanges have become a promising growth point for bilateral relations.

"China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to further enhance such exchanges, promote mutual learning on media and communication, thereby strengthening the bonds between the two peoples," said the American.

Top News

China / Yao Wen / Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen / Mohammad Ali Arafat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

6h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

15h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

1h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

3h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

2h | Videos
Tata awarded IPL title rights

Tata awarded IPL title rights

18h | Videos