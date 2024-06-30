Another dead brood fish recovered from Ctg's Halda River; probe body formed to find source of pollution

The dead brood fish was found in the Azim Ghat area of West Gujra Union on the Raujan stretch of the river on Sunday (30 June). Photo: TBS

Another dead brood fish weighing 19.3 kg has been found in the Halda River, the natural breeding ground for carp fish.

This is the fifth dead brood fish recovered from the river in the last five days.

It was found in the Azim Ghat area of West Gujra Union on the Raujan stretch of the river on Sunday (30 June).

The length of the Katla brood is approximately 118cm.

Earlier on 28 June, two Katla brood fish were recovered from the Kumarkhali area of North Madarsha Union in Hathajari Upazila. One fish, measuring 58 cm in length, weighed 10 kg, while the other, measuring 98 cm in length, weighed 12.5 kg.

On 26 June, a Ruhi and a Katla brood, each weighing nearly 12kg, were recovered from the Urkirchar area.

The Department of Environment's Chattogram Metropolitan Office formed a five-member investigation committee on 23 June to identify the source of pollution in the Halda and nearby Karnaphuli rivers.

An office order signed by the director (joint secretary) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Office directed the committee to submit an identification, opinion, and inspection report on the sources of water pollution within 15 days.

Ashraf Uddin, a research officer from Chattogram district office of the Department of Environment and head of the investigation committee, expressed optimism that the investigation would be completed within the next week or the following week.

Deputy Director of the Chattogram District Office of the Department of Environment, Ferdous Anwar, said, "The investigation committee formed to find the source of pollution in the Halda and Karnaphuli rivers is working. Necessary measures will be taken after receiving the investigation report."

The death of five brood fish and a dolphin within a few days in the Halda River is unusual.

Our analysis revealed that both broods were victims of poisoning.

Another disappointing fact is that after 2016, the Halda River produced the least number of eggs this year, which is slightly more than sample eggs. By now, the six weeks of the breeding season are over, and the chances of hatching are slim. There is no record of fish spawning in July.

The death of five brood fish and one dolphin, much to the dismay of the Halda egg collectors, indicates an ecological disaster in the Halda River.

Experts have emphasised the need for the Department of Environment to play an effective role in preventing the severe pollution of the Halda River.

Dr Manzoorul Kibria, coordinator of the Halda River Research Laboratory and chairman of the Department of Biology at the University of Chittagong, highlighted the grave threat to the river's health system due to excessive pollution.

"The toxic waste is altering various physico-chemical properties of the water in the Halda aquatic ecosystem, polluting the environment. It is necessary to identify and take measures against the factories dumping waste into the Halda to restore the river's health," he said.