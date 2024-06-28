Four dead brood fish recovered from Ctg's Halda River in 3 days

A total of four dead brood fish have been recovered from Chattogram's Halda River, the only natural breeding zone for carp fishes in the subcontinent, over the last three days, according to Halda River Research Laboratory.

"Two dead brood fish were recovered from the Madarsha Kumar Khal area of the Halda River in Hathazari Upazila today [28 June]. Both are Katla fish, one weighing 10kg and the other 12kg, " Dr Manzoorul Kibria, chairman of the Department of Zoology at the University of Chittagong and coordinator of the Halda River Research Laboratory, told The Business Standard.

"Earlier, on Wednesday, a Ruhi and a Katla brood, each weighing nearly 12kg, were recovered from the Urkirchar area. Our analysis revealed that both broods were victims of poisoning.

"The fish recovered today have been brought to the laboratory. We will check them on Sunday to analyse the cause of death," he added.

The researcher further said, "We found the water quality of the main flow of the river good during recent sampling. However, the water quality of the canals joining the river is very poor as they carry waste from industries and households in the locality."

"The disturbing concern is the poisoning for fishing in the adjoining canals, which can be devastating for the natural breeding zone."

He urged fishermen not to poison the water for fishing, as the poisonous water is extremely harmful to the river.

Earlier on Wednesday, a dead dolphin was found floating in the Halda River. The dolphin, approximately seven feet long and weighing 88.89kg, is believed to have died of old age.