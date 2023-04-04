Annexco Tower in Bangabazar area on fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:40 pm

Annexco Tower in Bangabazar area on fire

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:40 pm
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

The Annexco Tower located near the Bangabazar area has caught fire once again after fire service personnel doused the flames earlier today.

Though fire service authorities said the fire in the building was brought under under control at around 12:36pm, now there are flames coming out from the upper floors of the Annexco building," Md Shahjahan Shikder, senior station officer of the fire service, told the media.

"Several teams are working to douse the fire," he added.

Bangabazar Fire / Bangabazar

