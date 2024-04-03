All sites under .bd domain down, BTCL taking steps to restore

All .bd domain service, which is managed by the Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd's (BTCL), has been down due to a technical glitch since 8:40am today (3 April).

"The technical team is working to resolve the issue. It is hoped that the service will be fixed very soon," reads a press release signed by Mir Mohammad Morshed, general manager of Public Relations and Publications at BTCL.

BTCL authority also apologised for the temporary inconvenience which disrupted various government and private websites which were under the .bd domain.

The .bd domain is the top-level domain designated for Bangladesh. It is frequently utilised for websites affiliated with entities based in Bangladesh, including government bodies, businesses, organisations, and individuals.

Another domain .bangla, which BTCL manages, is functioning properly, added the press release.