All sites under .bd domain down, BTCL taking steps to restore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 02:53 pm

Related News

All sites under .bd domain down, BTCL taking steps to restore

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 02:53 pm
All sites under .bd domain down, BTCL taking steps to restore

All .bd domain service, which is managed by the Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd's (BTCL), has been down due to a technical glitch since 8:40am today (3 April).

"The technical team is working to resolve the issue. It is hoped that the service will be fixed very soon," reads a press release signed by Mir Mohammad Morshed, general manager of Public Relations and Publications at BTCL. 

BTCL authority also apologised for the temporary inconvenience which disrupted various government and private websites which were under the .bd domain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The .bd domain is the top-level domain designated for Bangladesh. It is frequently utilised for websites affiliated with entities based in Bangladesh, including government bodies, businesses, organisations, and individuals.

Another domain .bangla, which BTCL manages, is functioning properly, added the press release.

Top News

Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL) / .com.bd domain / server down

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

3h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How has agriculture developed?

How has agriculture developed?

1h | Videos
Delicious Afghani Chicken

Delicious Afghani Chicken

2h | Videos
Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

2h | Videos
Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

3h | Videos