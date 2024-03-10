BTCL has launched high-speed broadband internet service "GBon"

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has opened Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL)'s high-speed broadband internet service "GBon".  

"With this inauguration, Bangladesh has entered the newest era of high-speed broadband internet service," Palak said while launching the package at Narayanganj Telephone Exchange Building on Friday.  

The passive optical network "GBon" will make a vital contribution to take BTCL forward and make it more profitable in the future, an official release quoted him as saying, reports BSS.

While asked about the spectacular development in the ICT sector, the state minister said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the architect of Digital Bangladesh. 

"As per his dream, Bangladesh is now a role model for development in the world. And it has also been possible for the brilliant plans and actions taken by Bangabandhu's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy and the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said. 

Earlier on 21 February, Palak announced a special cost-effective package of BTCL internet bandwidth "GBon" in memory of language martyrs.  

Under this affordable package, the existing price of 5 Mbps has been reduced to Tk 399 from Tk 500 as 10 Mbps internet bandwidth will be available at 500 taka, said the release.

