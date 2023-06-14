Public suffering at Agargaon passport office as server goes down

Hundreds of applicants had to suffer great lengths at the Divisional Passport and Visa Office in Agargaon, Dhaka, area due to technical difficulties causing disruptions in its central server since Tuesday (13 June).

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Nazrul Islam Bhuiyan, system analyst of

the Department of Immigration and Passports (DIP), said, "Applicants from different parts of the capital as well as the country are having to suffer due to server glitches.

"Those seeking services for e-passports and MRPs have been waiting in long queues as the central server has been down since yesterday."

According to officials of the passport office, about 2,560 people receive various passport services every day at the Agargaon passport office, a lot of whom had to be denied services this morning because of technical difficulties.

Noting that passport services outside Dhaka, across the country, are running smoothly, he said, "The glitches surfaced in Dhaka's Agargaon office and we're trying to sort it out quickly," Nazrul Islam Bhuiyan added.