Airport surveillance radar inaugurated in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 08:29 pm

The inauguration ceremony of ATS radar, Dhaka (precision approach radar and airport surveillance radar) and Martin-Baker ejection seat retrofit facility took place simultaneously at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu in Dhaka on Sunday.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP was present as the chief guest at the event.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been patronising Bangladesh Air Force by including modern equipment and installations to shape the air force.

The newly incorporated radar will play a vital role in enhancing the safe take-off and landing capabilities of aircraft in the region. With the MB ejection seat retrofit facility, the technical capacity of BAF will be enhanced.

From now on, the maintenance, repair and overhauling of MB ejection seats of F-7 series and K-8W aircraft will be possible by BAF technicians in a dust free and temperature-controlled environment.

